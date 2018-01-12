Boeing's record year of sales with 763 deliveries of market leading 737 and 787 jets

Boeing delivered more commercial airplanes than any manufacturer for the sixth consecutive year and set an industry record with 763 deliveries in 2017, driven by high output of the market-leading 737 and 787 jets. At the same time, the company grew its backlog with 912 net orders, reflecting healthy demand for its single-aisle and twin-aisle airplanes.

Boeing reached a new high on the 737 program as it raised production to 47 airplanes a month during the year and began delivering the new 737 MAX, contributing to a record 529 deliveries, including 74 of the MAX variety. On the 787 Dreamliner program, Boeing continued building at the highest production rate for a twin-aisle jet, leading to 136 deliveries for the year.

“The record-setting performance is a testament to our employees and supplier partners who continue to innovate new ways to design, build and deliver the most fuel-efficient airplanes to customers around the world,” said Boeing Commercial Airplanes President & CEO Kevin McAllister.

On the orders front, 71 customers placed the 912 net orders, valued at US$134.8 billion at list prices. The total extends Boeing’s backlog to a record 5,864 airplanes – at year end – which is equal to about seven years of production.

“The strong sales activity reflects continuing strong demand for the 737 MAX family, including the ultra-efficient MAX 10 variant that we launched last year, and the market’s increasing preference for Boeing’s family of twin-aisle jets,” said McAllister. “Our planned production increases over the coming years are designed to satisfy this robust demand.”

In 2017, the 787 Dreamliner family racked up nearly 100 net orders and the 777 family captured 60 net orders, as shown in the table below. Other major commercial airplanes milestones include the first flights of the 737 MAX 9 and the 787-10 Dreamliner, and the start of production of the 737 MAX 7 and the new 777X.