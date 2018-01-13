Argentine union leaders warn Macri, and forecast he may not end his mandate

The Argentine government approach to the power challenge from strong unions has managed so far to have several of its leaders indicted for money laundering, fraud, racketeering and widespread corruption, including one who is jailed in neighboring Uruguay and which the Argentine justice expects to extradite.
Raids in unions' offices and leaders' residences have uncovered millions of dollars, jewels, weapons, drugs, secret bank accounts, coffers and even money buried in gardens, plus expensive foreign cars, yachts and jets, which defendants will have to explain how they built such fortunes.
This has led several top officials from the administration of president Mauricio Macri to talk about the “unions' mafia organization”, their extended corruption practices and bullying tactics.
But not all union leaders agree and have warned that “we are not all the same or in the same bag, and it is not right to generalize the term mafia to the whole unions' organization”
One of them is Luis Barrionuevo, head of the gastronomy workers union, and a very political character since in the last twenty years he has reached reasonable agreements on salaries and working conditions with the different governments, including the current Macri administration, and he is not happy.
”I recall that the unions were attacked by the military, by ex presidents (Ricardo) Alfonsin and (Fernando) de la Rúa, and we know how they all ended, not precisely in success“, said Barrionuevo.
He added that the current policies of the Macri administration are far from ”the reconciliation spirit“, which is so much needed. ”The government is out of course, it is privileging the financial casino, foreign investments have yet to arrive, and I think it is time they take charge and stop attacking us“.
Barrionuevo also anticipated he would not support the 15% cap when the next salary negotiations' round, and ”although there is still time to sit and talk, the outcome is quite distant“. He insisted he backed Congress discussing changes to any changes in organized labor legislation.
Likewise Luis D'Elía a notorious Kirchnerite street militant currently in jail on corruption charges and links with the Iran plot, has warned that president Macri ”will be stepping down before his term is up“.
”Asking for his resignation is not seditious, I don't want it to happen, but Macri will not finish his mandate“, insisted D'Elía from Marcos Paz where he is under arrest.
D'Elía who was famous for organizing violent marches in support of ex president Cristina Fernandez, and for his trips to Teheran, admitted Macri won fair and straight the midterm elections of last October, but social unrest since was clearly expressed during December, with massive protests and extensive pot banging from many of Macri's voters in Buenos Aires.
Likewise he considered himself a ”political prisoner“ since he has been in preventive arrest and ”not for having committed corruption crimes but because of a brutal arbitrary political decision“.
”In Argentina jails are for the poor, because the rich criminals, those who have fled the country, who devalue the currency or indebt us all, are not in jail”, concluded D'Elía.
Very interesting. As the article says many union bureaucrats have up till now been willing to work with Macri on a sectionalist basis, despite his obvious hostility to the general class interests of their members. In fact that holding back of discontent was an important reason for Cambiembos doing so well at the last elections. The reward has been for Macri to launch a purge and accuse all unions of being a mafia. The position of intransigent opposition taken by Cristina, shunned up till now by these same “union sharks” to use the mercopress term, and by their political representatives in spineless mainstream Peronism, is now fully vindicated. The political consequence should be obvious - her re-election in 2019 (or sooner if Macri really blows it!)Posted 2 hours ago 0
Mr. British Kirchnerist....Posted 34 minutes ago 0
Just for you kind info ...
Marcelo Balcedo, “Caballo” Suárez, “Pata” Medina and Humberto Monteros..., the four Argie Union Bureaucrats recently arrested for graft and corruption...
Only the latter had any political association with La Campora/Union Ciudadana...
The other three can easily be defined as ultra/rabiate antikirchnerists...
Luis Barrionuevo..., (the object of this article) and the entire Moyano clan..., currently being investigated for graft and corruption can easily be defined as severely antikirchnerists too...
All the above represent the worst of our Trade Union system and I will be happy to see them out...
The bicycle lanes in Buenos Aires and the purge of this criminal elements are two achievements I wouldn't deny Maurizio Macri...
On the other hand..., Luis D'Elía a notorious Kirchnerite street militant Is NOT “Currently in jail on corruption charges”... AS THIS ARTICLE DISINFORMS US..., TWICE..