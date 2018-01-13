US$ 451 million jackpot for a 20-year old from Florida

13th Saturday, January 2018 - 09:53 UTC Full article

Mega Millions lotto officials confirmed Shane Missler, of Port Richey, was the lone winner of the Jan. 5 jackpot.

A US$ 451 million mystery is over. 20-year-old “retired” background screening worker from Florida claimed the fourth-largest jackpot in Mega Millions lottery history, lotto officials confirmed. Shane Missler, of Port Richey, was the lone winner of the Jan. 5 jackpot. He elected to take a lump sum payout of US$ 281.2 million, officials said.

Missler plans on plunking down some of the lottery loot for a new home in Tampa and then pursuing a “variety of passions,” according to the Florida Lottery, as well as helping others.

“I intend to take care of my family, have some fun along the way, and cement a path for financial success so that I can leave a legacy far into the future,” Missler said in a statement. “I have always been one to encourage the idea of chasing dreams and I believe life is about the pursuit of passion. I am 20 years old and my journey has only just begun.

The win didn't come as a shock for Missler, whose attorney set up a private limited company called ”Secret 007, LLC,” officials said.

In fact, Missler informed officials that after purchasing the ticket at the 7-Eleven convenience store on Ridge Road in Port Richey, about 40 miles northwest of Tampa -- he had “a feeling” he would win the jackpot.

He managed to scoop up the windfall by taking US$ 5 in scratch-off lottery ticket winnings and then purchasing five Mega Millions of Quick Pick tickets, the officials added. The fourth Quick Pick was the one that delivered home the winning combination, the officials said.

So when the numbers 28, 30, 39, 59, 70 and the Mega Ball, 10, were announced, Missler said he simply placed a call to share the news with his brother. Then he met with his father the following morning for a cup of coffee, officials said.

The 7-Eleven will receive a US$100,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The lucky person who bought the winning US$ 560 million Powerball ticket in New Hampshire is still a mystery. Lottery officials confirmed that the ticket was sold at Reeds Ferry Market in Merrimack, some 25 miles south of Concord.

The store, officials said, will receive a US$ 75,000 commission.