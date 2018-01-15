British scientists join Chile's Future Congress to discuss humankind challenges

Experts from different areas of knowledge discuss the challenges that humankind will be facing in the future

Twelve prominent British figures representing different areas of science, including economics, marine conservation and regenerative medicine, will be present the Future Congress between Monday January 15 and in Santiago and several Chilean regions.

Gathering each year experts from different areas of knowledge to discuss the challenges that humankind will be facing in the future, this event has become the most important scientific conference in Latin America.

With participation from over 80 speakers, members of the British Delegation will share experiences in key areas of scientific and social development.

The group of experts is composed of:

• Dr. Scilla Elworthy, Peace Builder and founder of the Oxford Research Group.

• Karen Lee Downes, social entrepreneur, business consultant and activist for positive change in the world.

• Dr. Sugatra Mitra, Professor of Educational Technology at Newscastle University.

• Professor Catharina Paukner, PhD in Materials Science from the University of Cambridge.

• Professor Callum Roberts, Professor of Marine Conservation at the University of York.

• Professor Guy Standing, Founder member and honorary co-president of the Basic Income Earth Network (BIEN).

• Professor Molly Stevens, Professor of Biomedical Materials and Regenerative Medicine and the Research Director for Biomedical Material Sciences in the Institute of Biomedical Engineering at Imperial College.

• Dr. Juliane Mossinger, Nature Magazine. Expert in Biogeochemical cycles, geomorphology, atmospheric chemistry and environmental science.

• Tim Jackson studies the links between lifestyle, societal values and the environment to question the primacy of economic growth.

• Professor Yadvinder Malhi, Professor of Ecosystem Science at the School of Geography and the Environment and Programme Leader in Ecosystems at the Environmental Change Institute.

• Richard Fisher, Head of the BBC.com digital features teams in London for BBC Global News Ltd.

• Paul Davies, Director of the BEYOND Center for Fundamental Concepts in Science.

A cross-cut initiative promoted by the Future Challenges Commission of the Chilean Senate, the Chilean Academy of Science and the Chilean Government, the Futures Congress was created in 2011 to mark the Bicentenary of the Chilean Congress. This is an opportunity to carry out collaborative work where knowledge and science become democratized and are linked to daily life. The purpose of the Congress is for Chile to become a meeting place for ideas where the big challenges facing society today and in the future are known and discussed.