US Tourism Partners apologizes for President Trump's derogatory remarks

Whether travelers are visiting the United States from a “shithole country” or from Norway, the US is welcoming tourists and immigrants with open arms. Juergen Steinmetz, the chairman of the Hawaii (USA), Brussels (Belgium), Seychelles, and Bali (Indonesia)-based International Coalition of Tourism Partners (ICTP), a leading global travel and tourism organization, responded to US President’s Donald Trump’s “shithole country” remark when referring to an immigration issue in the United States.

Steinmetz said: “As a proud American who came here from Germany, as someone who has been dedicated to our wonderful global community of travel and tourism professionals, as the chairman of ICTP with destination members from around the globe, and as the publisher of eTN (eTurboNews), a leading global travel industry publication, I’m embarrassed, and I’m sure the majority of our great American people are simply speechless, hearing our nation’s president referring to some immigrants in the US as coming from a shithole country.

“This country, the United States of America, will remain to be a great country, a welcoming country, and a beautifully diverse melting pot of a country, even after this president has done his damage.

“Make no mistake. It’s not him who makes America great – it’s every single one of us, no matter where you came from, what your religious believes are, and no matter who you love and what the color of your skin is. I do mean ALL of us.

“Many of these great Americans that came here from these “shithole countries” contribute to our society, some in a very big way, some in a smaller way, some serve our armed forces – the same as those that were born here or came from non-shithole countries like Norway.

“All of us are part of our unique culture, the culture of the American dream.

“Unfortunately not everyone in this country is a billionaire, but ideally, we want to give everyone a fair chance to become one, and they don’t all have to be only from Norway, Mr. President. (I have nothing against anyone from Norway, by the way).

“Americans love to travel, Americans are respectful people with an open heart. Please don’t measure our tourists and travelers visiting your great country based on these offensive and mentally-questionable behaviors of our angry president, Donald Trump.

“Please continue to visit our country where you will be welcomed with open arms no matter where you are coming from. Don’t judge our country and our people on one man who obviously has a problem articulating “his version of love for America.”