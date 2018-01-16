Get our news on your inbox! x

Remember me Forgot password

MercoPress, en Español

Montevideo, January 16th 2018 - 10:48 UTC

Economic activity in Brazil expands for third month running

Tuesday, January 16th 2018 - 09:34 UTC
Full article 0 comments
Brazil’s GDP likely grew 1% last year, snapping a two-year period of contraction as slow inflation and record low interest rates propped up consumer spending. Brazil’s GDP likely grew 1% last year, snapping a two-year period of contraction as slow inflation and record low interest rates propped up consumer spending.

Economic activity in Brazil expanded for a third straight month in November, the longest stretch of gains since 2014, suggesting strong momentum at the end of the year. The central bank’s economic activity index rose 0.49% from October after seasonal adjustments

 The figures are the latest indication that Latin America’s largest economy may have shifted up a gear at the end of 2017 after a much-awaited investments revival in the third quarter.

Brazil’s gross domestic product likely grew around 1% last year, snapping a two-year period of contraction as slow inflation and record low interest rates propped up consumer spending.

Economists forecast 2.8% growth in 2018, according to a weekly central bank survey, which would be the fastest since 2013.

Analysts nevertheless say uncertainty around this year’s presidential elections, the most wide-open in decades, could keep a lid on investments.

Categories: Economy, Brazil.
Tags: Brazil, brazil inflation, economy, Michel Temer.

Top Comments

Disclaimer & comment rules

No comments for this story

Please log in or register (it’s free!) to comment.

Most Commented