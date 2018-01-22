Falklands confirms appointment of Chief of Police

The Falkland Islands government, FIG, announced on 16 January the permanent appointment of Jeff McMahon as Chief of Police within the Royal Falkland Islands Police (RFIP). Mr. McMahon arrived in the Falkland Islands in May 2017 and was promoted to Detective Chief Inspector in July.

“I’m looking forward to getting on with the job and working with the team to develop our plans to improve the policing that we provide to our local communities.”

FIG Chief Executive Barry Rowland said: “This appointment is another step along the road to ensuring that local people have a police force they can feel confident in.

“DCI McMahon has a distinguished record of over 30 years’ service and in his time here has demonstrated his commitment to ensuring robust, efficient and effective operations within RFIP service delivery” (PN)

