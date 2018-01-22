Falklands takes over Premier's Temporary Dock Facility until April

An agreement has been signed by the Falkland Islands Government (FIG) with Premier Oil to secure the use of their Temporary Dock Facility until March 31, 2018. This pilot project is intended to test the market for additional berthing capacity within Stanley Harbor and to facilitate maintenance works on FIPASS.
FIG Chief Executive Barry Rowland, said: “This project presents us with a good opportunity to determine if there is sufficient commercial appetite for an expanded dock infrastructure in Stanley Harbor.
“ATLink which manages FIPASS on behalf of FIG, will oversee all operations involving the Temporary Dock Facility”.
Tom Blake of ATLink told Penguin News the company was awaiting instruction in relation to managing and operating the TDF.
Director of Natural Resources John Barton commented to Penguin News: “The berthing requirement at FIPASS tends to be ‘feast or famine’. FIPASS can usually accommodate three vessels alongside. Some days the dock is empty but other days six vessels would like to be alongside.
The TDF can obviously take on some of the extra capacity when FIPASS is fully booked or if operations are limited for maintenance.
“There is a fair demand for berths from the cruise industry at present. As we move into the two squid seasons we will be looking to ramp up the number of catch verifications which also use dock space. Much of this work will have to happen at FIPASS but the TDF can be available to other vessels. (Penguin News)
Please log in or register (it’s free!) to comment. Login with Facebook
Regarding Falklands oil exploration, Argentine Foreign Minister Jorge Taiana stated in February 2010, that his Government would take 'all measures necessary to preserve our rights' and also reiterated that Argentina had a permanent claim' on the islands, saying 'Buenos Aires would complain to the UN over the oil project and might take the case to the International Courts of Justice in the Hague.' (British Drilling For Falklands Oil Threatens Argentine Relations, Pope, F. , 13 Feb 2010 and Potential Drilling off Falkland, Provokes Tension Between Argentina & UK, IRRU News, 17 Feb 2010).Posted 11 hours ago +3
Question. Why is it taking so long? Only one answer...
Falklands – Territorial Waters: https://www.academia.edu/10574593/Falklands_Islands_Territorial_Waters
Dear Bob,Posted 8 hours ago +2
my opinion is that there is a large number of Argentines who don’t want to know anything about the Malvinas issue, keeping calm, live in peace, think how much fortune you have had adopting self determination, here are many peoples who would like to choose to being under the British rules too!!
Johnny Colman.Posted 6 hours ago +1
Yes, that's true. But in the meantime certain people need to be ridiculed.