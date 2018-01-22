INSV Tarini is moored in Stanley, Falkland Islands

The Governor and MLA Stacy Bragger (L) were there to greet the crew. (Pic FIG)

The happy crew on the Slanley Jetty (Pic FIG) The boat is on its maiden voyage to circumnavigate the world. It is likely to depart Port Stanley on February 4. Pic FIG)

We’re so proud to welcome these adventurous ladies and look forward to their time with us said the Falkland Islands Governement on tweeter.

The team left New Zealand on 12 December 2017. They celebrated X Mas and New Year in the Pacific Ocean on their way to Falkland Islands.

”The expedition titled Navika Sagar Parikrama is a project wherein a team of women officers of the Indian Navy would circumnavigate the globe on an Indian-built sail boat INSV Tarini. This is the first ever Indian circumnavigation of the globe by an all-women crew. The Voyage commenced on10 Sept 2017 . INSV Tarini is the sister vessel of INSV Mhadei. The project is considered essential towards promoting Ocean Sailing activities in the Navy while depicting Government of India’s thrust for ‘Nari Shakti’ - Women Power.

INSV Tarini, a 55 foot sailing vessel has been built by M/s Aquarius Shipyard Pvt Ltd, Goa on the design of Tonga 56 of Holland. Tarini was inducted into the Indian Navy on 18 Feb 17. It has a displacement of 23 ton, made of fibre glass, aluminium and steel. 25m Mast. Has a small engine for Port entry/exit. On board communication, safety and navigation equipment. The vessel has sailed around 8,000 Nm prior to present voyage.

Lt Cdr Vartika Joshi . Naval Architecture . SKIPPER

Lt Cdr Pratibha Jamwal . Air Traffic Controller. Hails from Kullu, Himachal Pradesh.

Lt Aishwarya Boddapati . Naval Architecture. Hails from Hyderabad, Telangana.

Lt Payal Gupta. Naval Architecture. Hails from Rishikesh Uttarakhand.

Lt Cdr Swathi P. Air Traffic Controller. From Vizag, Andhra Pradesh.

Lt Sh Vijaya Devi . Naval Architecture