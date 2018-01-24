Brazil's General Prosecutor invited to UK to discuss combating modern slavery

24th Wednesday, January 2018 - 09:21 UTC

Brazil's General Prosecutor of the Republic Raquel Dodge, is currently in London for a three-day visit sponsored by the UK government with the purpose of deepening and strengthening the leadership of both countries in the struggle against slavery.

Ms Dodge is accompanied in her mission by UK ambassador in Brazil, Vijav Rangarajan.

In her first day in London the prosecutor participated in a round table on the UK's international commitment in the issue, followed by a meeting with the Prime Minister's special representative to prevent sexual violence in conflicts, Lord Ahmad, who is also a minister in the Foreign Office for the Commonwealth and the United Nations.

Finally there will be a presentation on how the UK addressed domestic modern slavery.

On her second day, Ms Dodge will be received with the cabinet of the Anti Fraud Office and later will hold a meeting with her peer at the Queen's Prosecution office. Finally there will be a meeting with an independent anti-slavery working committee.

In the last day, Ms Dodge will hold meetings with peers to exchange judiciary experiences including one special on human rights with the British Supreme Court president Baroness Hale.

To conclude the Brazilian General Prosecutor will give a lecture at King's College in London on how Brazil combats modern slavery. The event is open to all wishing to attend previous registration.

