Falklands announces appointment of new Director of Education

24th Wednesday, January 2018 - 09:46 UTC Full article

The Falkland Islands Government has announced the appointment of Rachel Seddon as the new Director of Education for the Falkland Islands. Rachel has worked in education for the last twenty five years. In the last five years she has managed a wide curriculum at Assistant Principal level; led a sixth form college; and has been Director of Quality and Learner Support at a large London college.

Her particular areas of interest and expertise surround excellence in teaching and safeguarding.

Rachel has said, “This job initially appealed to me an opportunity to utilise and further develop my skills in a different context. From a family perspective this will give my son the opportunity of a lifetime to spend some time in a unique landscape (when not creating Lego masterpieces!) in which to learn about nature and the environment in a very experiential way – two particular passions of our family. My husband aims to come to the Islands in the foreseeable future.”

Barry Rowland, FIG Chief Executive, said: “I am very pleased that Rachel has been appointed to this role. She brings a wide range of experiences to the role and I have great confidence that she will be an asset to the FIG team. I would like to thank Karen Steen for being the Acting Director of Education whilst the post was vacant.”