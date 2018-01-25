Falklands will cease to accept the old UK £10 note on Monday 30 April 2018

The new UK £10 note is easily distinguishable as Jane Austen is now replacing Charles Darwin on the back.

The Bank of England has recently introduced a new, more secure UK £10 banknote. The phasing out of the old UK £10 note will take effect in the Falklands as well.

The new UK £10 is already in circulation. The old UK £10 note will be withdrawn from circulation in the UK at the beginning of March 2018, and Standard Chartered will cease to accept the old UK £10 note on Monday 30 April 2018.

The bank encourages customers to bring in their old UK currency as soon as possible, knowing the bank will replace it with new UK currency (when available).