Falklands' Dictionary of Biographies, from text to a new website

The entire text of the fantastically informative Dictionary of Falklands Biography has been placed on a new website www.falklandsbiographies.org. In addition to the original 476 biographies, six new names have been added and more are to follow. Among the newcomers are Constance Allardyce, the wife of Governor Sir William, who was a respected palaeontologist and expert on Falklands fossils (written by Dr Phil Stone).
Several figures from South Georgia are included, among them Dick Laws, a director of BAS and a noted zoologist (written by Professor David Walton).
The events on Deception Island in 1953 (little known but significant in countering Argentine expansion in the Antarctic) feature in two biographies by Dr Stephen Palmer; those of Colin Campbell, the Colonial Secretary at the time and of Admiral Sir William Andrewes commander of the Royal Navy’s America and West Indies Squadron whose flagship, HMS Superb, spent six weeks in Port Stanley while her marines sailed further south in the guardship HMS Snipe.
David Tatham, editor of the printed edition, said: “I am very grateful to Tom McAdam who volunteered to set up this website and who has produced a very user-friendly resource, with excellent links and very easy to navigate. In addition to the original text and the new names added, we have installed reviews of the book, a guide to Falklands history using the DFB, and an obituary of Jane Cameron whose help and encouragement were vital to completing the Dictionary in 2008.
Because the website is more flexible than a printed book we can include more illustrations than we previously did. Plus we have taken the opportunity to update the original text and make corrections to it.
“I hope that all Islanders, friends of the Falklands and students of Falklands history will visit the new website, enjoy it and learn from it.”
Further information from the Editor at: webeditor@falklandsbiographies org or tel +44 153157 9090. (Penguin News)
INCIDENTS AT DECEPTION ISLAND 23 February 1953Posted 1 hour ago +1
THE PARLIAMENTARY UNDER-SECRETARY OF STATE FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRS (THE MARQUESS OF READING) My Lords, may I, with leave of the House, intervene to make a brief statement on recent happenings in Antarctica? At the beginning of this month Her Majesty's Government were informed that Argentina and Chile had established naval parties on the airstrip adjoining the British base at Port Foster, Deception Island, which is British territory, and that permanent buildings had been erected. These encroachments represented not merely an infringement of our sovereignty on the Island, but a nuisance and an obstruction to those who were maintaining our base.
Instructions were accordingly given to the Acting Governor of the Falkland Islands to dismantle the buildings which had been erected and to arrest and deport under the Falkland Islands Aliens Ordinance any occupants found in them. These instructions were carried out on February 15, by the British magistrate, assisted by constables of the Falkland Islands police. The party travelled to Deception Island in Her Majesty's Frigate “Snipe,” and Royal Marines were available, if needed,
in support of the civil power. Two occupants of the Argentine hut were arrested, without resistance, and the Argentine and Chilean huts were dismantled. The Chilean hut was unoccupied. The two arrested men were handed over at South Georgia on February 18 to the master of an Argentine vessel bound for Buenos Aires.
To believe that the Falkland Islands and the territories in the Southern Ocean belong to Argentina because of the inheritance is incorrect. Falklands – Argentina's Inheritance Problem (1 pg): https://www.academia.edu/35194694/Falklands_Argentinas_Inheritance_Problem
Trying to build legitimacy, are we? Well you certainly fail on all counts.Posted 1 hour ago +1
A “biographies dictionary” ??? On an island of three thousand people without any renown cultural transcendence in the world (other than Falklanders who immigrated to Argentina or back to Britain ? (I'm guessing the Argentina involving biographies are either skipped altogether or don't enjoy the same detail or “enhanced semantic inferences” of facts the rest do lol) ...Trying to build legitimacy, are we?Posted 2 hours ago -2