Argentina will not recognize Venezuela election results, anticipates Macri

Argentina will not recognize the results of upcoming elections in Venezuela, President Mauricio Macri has said accusing strongman Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro of running a “dictatorship”.
Venezuela's top court last week excluded the main opposition coalition from contesting the presidential election, smoothing the way for Maduro to be returned as leader of a once prosperous country mired in political and economic chaos.
The court's decision is the latest twist in a months-long standoff between Maduro -- late socialist leader's Hugo Chavez's handpicked successor -- and the opposition. No date has been set for the vote but it is to be held before April 30.
“Argentina will not recognize this election,” Macri told the media in an interview in Paris on Saturday, a day after talks with President Emmanuel Macron.
“Maduro is making a mockery of the region and the entire world,” he said.
After “generating hope” by allowing the Dominican Republic and other Latin American nations mediate in the crisis, “the only thing he has done is continue trampling human rights,” Macri added.
On Friday, Macron denounced Venezuela's “unacceptable authoritarian slide” and said he backed increased EU sanctions against the oil-rich state, remarks that Caracas termed a “hostile and unfriendly act”.
Regional heavyweights Brazil and Argentina have been reluctant to follow the United States and European Union down the path of sanctions, saying they fear the hard-pressed Venezuelan people would suffer the most.
Macri said however that he was prepared to “continue studying the question”.
Please log in or register (it’s free!) to comment. Login with Facebook
That's rich coming from an Argentinian politician...Posted 4 hours ago 0
In response to the 2013 Falklands referendum - The Argentine government said the outcome of the referendum would not affect the country's claim to the islands. Daniel Filmus, chairman of the Argentine Senate Foreign Affairs committee, said it “does not change at all the Argentine position”,while Guillermo Carmona, chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of Argentina's Chamber of Deputies, said “This has no value at all since Argentina rejects the possibility of self-determination for an implanted population, such as the implanted British population in the Malvinas”
Hm.
Falklands – Implanted Population (1 page):
https://www.academia.edu/30505159/Falklands_Implanted_Population