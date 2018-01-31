Get our news on your inbox! x

Montevideo, January 31st 2018 - 23:51 UTC

Falklands holds consultation on Premier Oil environmental impact statement

Wednesday, January 31st 2018 - 19:51 UTC
The offshore Sea Lion oilfield, located in the North Falklands Basin approximately 120 miles to the north of the Falkland Islands. The offshore Sea Lion oilfield, located in the North Falklands Basin approximately 120 miles to the north of the Falkland Islands.

An Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) has been submitted to the Falkland Islands Government by Premier Oil Exploration and Production Limited. The EIS covers the proposed development activity for Phase 1 of the offshore Sea Lion oilfield, located in the North Falklands Basin approximately 120 miles to the north of the Falkland Islands.

 The statutory 42-day public consultation period began on 26 January 2018 and Premier Oil will, in the near future, publish details of public engagement plans during the consultation period.

Written representations in relation to the Environmental Impact Statement must be received by the Department of Mineral Resources, Ross Road, Stanley or by email to info@mineralresources.gov.fk by Friday 9 March 2018.

Electronic copies of the document in its entirety can be found on the Premier Oil website http://www.premier-oil.com/operations/falkland-islands

Copies of the Non-Technical Summary can be obtained from the Department of Mineral Resources, Ross Road, Stanley. Telephone 27322, info@mineralresources.gov.fk

  • Patrick Edgar

    OK boys! We have two courses of action here ! 1) One, get those paper shredders ready ! or 2) Two, make sure those kids at the lab understand well “the confining limits” of their results to be.

    Posted 1 hour ago 0
  • Roger Lorton

    Another step in the development of the Falkland islands people.

    Argentina remains impotent.

    Is Argentina the American Sisyphus?

    https://falklandstimeline.wordpress.com/2011-2017-referenda-repetition/

    Posted 15 minutes ago 0
