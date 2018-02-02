Get our news on your inbox! x

Montevideo, February 3rd 2018 - 01:42 UTC

Government of South Georgia is seeking a Chief Executive Officer

Friday, February 2nd 2018 - 19:43 UTC
Grytviken, the South Georgia settlement where government offices are located Grytviken, the South Georgia settlement where government offices are located

The Government of South Georgia & the South Sandwich Islands is seeking a Chief Executive Officer, CEO, and has posted some of the conditions expected from a successful candidate.

The post-holder will be responsible for the effective management, good governance and operation of this UK Overseas Territory including compliance with international obligations.

The CEO will be expected to bring leadership experience to a small team, and work strategically with partners and stakeholders to deliver a challenging and wide-ranging agenda covering a range of policy areas.

The closing date for applications is Friday 23rd February. A full job description and application form is available on the Government’s website (www.gov.gs/information/appointments/).

For further information please contact the current post-holder James Jansen (james.jansen@gov.gs).

  • Clyde15

    Do you have to live there to get the job ?

    Posted 4 hours ago 0
  • DemonTree

    Why, do you fancy it? It's based in the Falklands, so I guess you'd have to move there if you wanted the job.

    Posted 3 hours ago 0
