Irish farmers call on Commissioner Hogan to stop Malmstrom yielding to Mercosur

Irish Farmers National Livestock Chairman Angus Woods has said the break in Mercosur talks until Friday is an opportunity for Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan to face down the Trade Commissioner and force a rethink on the sell-out of beef farmers.

He said, “Commissioner Malmstrom has already conceded way too much in the giveaway of an additional 70,000t of EU beef market access. Ireland, using all diplomatic and political channels, and Commissioner Hogan need to say bluntly: this has to stop.”

Woods said talk of the EU Commission renegotiating existing TRQ (tariff rate quotas) and giving further concessions to the Brazilians is nothing short of a three-card trick, “Commissioner Hogan must dig in and stop Commissioner Malmstrom in her tracks from conceding on the double to Brazil.”

The IFA Livestock Chairman said, “The negotiating strategy flies in the face of everything that the EU stands for, and what is happening in terms of Brexit.”

He accused the Trade Commissioner of blatantly undermining European policy and values on the environment and animal welfare.

“One arm of the Commission is prepared to do this deal and undermine the environment and animal welfare, while European farmers are asked to play their part on climate change and maintain the highest welfare standards,” he said.