UK supports reelected Honduran president but demands respect for human rights and combating corruption

2nd Friday, February 2018 - 07:31 UTC

UK expressed support for Honduran president Juan Orlando Hernandez who was re-elected in a controversial process, and calls on the new leader to make respect for human rights and the fight against corruption, the priorities of his administration. Fernandez took the oath of office on 27 January.

British ambassador to Honduras, Thomas Carter said “UK and Honduras are long-standing partners, a relationship which we greatly cherish. We look forward to continuing to work with the Honduran people and with the country’s newly elected authorities to promote regional security and prosperity, and to enhance democracy and good governance. This includes prioritizing the respect for human rights, and the fight against corruption.

”The cornerstone of democracy is the respect of the wishes of the people. It is a failure of a democracy when people lose their lives as a consequence of an election, and my thoughts are with the loved ones of the many Hondurans who died in the events which followed the recent elections. I urge the authorities to ensure these incidents are thoroughly investigated.

“The UK calls on Hondurans from across the political spectrum to embark on a genuine dialogue to resolve the current conflict, and we welcome the efforts of the United Nations to broker such a dialogue. We urge the Honduran authorities to implement the recommendations of the Electoral Observation Missions which observed the November elections, including those of the Election Observation Mission of the European Union, in which the UK participated, and which will make its recommendations shortly. The goal must be a reformed electoral process which produces results in which all Hondurans can have full confidence.

”We welcome the commitments which President Hernandez gave to protecting human rights, fighting corruption and reforming the electoral process in his speech at his inauguration on 27 January. It is important that the Government of Honduras continues to work with MACCIH, Mission to Support the Fight Against Corruption and Impunity in Honduras, to tackle corruption and impunity. We will support the Government’s efforts to deliver on these promises”.