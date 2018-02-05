Falklands' oil industry expected to receive an FPSO by 2022

Brazil leads the South American market with 24 planned and announced FPSOs, followed by Guyana and the Falkland Islands with one FPSO each.(Pic M Sitek)

A total of 55 planned and announced floating production, storage, and offloading units (FPSOs) are expected to begin operations by 2022 worldwide, according to a report by GlobalData. In the South American list Brazil figures with 24 FPSOs, plus the Falkland Islands and Guyana with one each.

According to the report, titled Quarterly Global FPSO Industry Outlook, Angola leads FPSO deployments in Africa, four FPSOs were postponed worldwide at the start of this year, with no new FPSOs having been announced, stalled, or cancelled since the earlier report was published in October 2017.

South America is found to be leading with the highest number of planned and announced FPSO additions by 2022 with 26. This region is followed by Africa with 13, while Asia and Europe stand third with five FPSOs each.

Brazil continues to lead with 24 planned and announced FPSOs by 2022, followed by Nigeria with three and Angola having two.

Among operators, Petrobras is found to be leading with 20 planned and announced FPSOs, followed by Saipem SpA, Statoil ASA, and Modec Inc with three FPSOs each by the forecast period.

The African region has a total of 13 planned and announced FPSOs expected to come on-stream by 2022. Angola has the highest number of FPSOs expected to start operations in the region with four, followed by Nigeria with three.

Five planned and one announced FPSO are expected to begin operations over the next four years in Asia. Malaysia, China, Vietnam, Indonesia, and India have one planned FPSO each.

Two announced FPSOs and a further one planned are expected to commence operations in the UK by 2022. In Norway, two planned FPSOs are expected to start operations.

In the Middle East region, Israel has a planned FPSO expected to start operations in 2020. In Oceania, Australia has a planned FPSO for this year. In North America, an announced FPSO, Kaskida, is expected to start operations in 2022.