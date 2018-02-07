EU draft proposes strict conditions for UK in the post-Brexit transition period

The European Union wants to be able to restrict the UK's access to the single market if there is a dispute after Brexit, a leaked document suggests. The power to suspend “certain benefits” would apply during the post-Brexit transition phase before the final arrangements come into force.
It is revealed in a draft section of the UK and EU's withdrawal agreement, which has yet to be finalized. The UK said the document simply reflected the EU's “stated directives”.
The transition period is expected to begin straight after the UK officially leaves the European Union on 29 March 2019, and end on 31 December 2020. The UK says this will allow businesses to adapt to its new relationship with the EU. The EU says its rules should still apply during the transition period, as will rulings of the European Court of Justice.
According to a footnote in the EU papers leaked to journalists in Brussels, if referring a dispute to the EU court would take too long, the withdrawal agreement “should provide for a mechanism allowing the Union to suspend certain benefits deriving for the United Kingdom from participation in the internal market”.
It does not go into detail about what disputes could trigger the powers being used, or which parts of the single market could be suspended. It also says the UK would be consulted about fishing quotas, and would have to pledge not to act against the EU in international organizations.
A Department for Exiting the European Union spokesman said: “This is a draft document produced by the EU that simply reflects their stated directives.” Together with the UK's position as set out last month, it provides a “solid foundation for the negotiations on the implementation period”.
The UK plans to continue participating in the single market - which allows frictionless trade and the free movement of people between EU members - during the transition phase, before the final trading relationship - which has yet to be negotiated - comes into force.
Negotiations are getting under way on what the transition will look like - and the UK government says it is confident of reaching agreement in time for an EU summit at the end of March. But some Conservative MPs are unhappy at the idea of the UK following EU rules but having no say on them, and have warned that when Brexit happens in March 2019 it will be “in name only”.
Please log in or register (it’s free!) to comment. Login with Facebook
“Conditions” have a habit of evolving.Posted 3 hours ago 0
Even the people of Gibraltar have had enough of the EU -Posted 2 hours ago 0
Sir Joe Bossano, former Chief Minister of Gibraltar , says the European Union’s negotiating guidelines for Brexit are enough to convert him, from a supporter of the EU, into a Brexiteer.
Speaking to GBC, Sir Joe said it was disgraceful that the EU has effectively given Spain a veto over the application to Gibraltar of any Brexit deals made with the UK. He said it was a complete betrayal of the trust that the people of Gibraltar had in the EU. (Gib Chronicle 31st Jan 18).
Prior to joining the EU, Spain recognized that the borders in Europe can only be changed ''by consent”. 1st August 1975, Spain gives Gibraltar away again,
Gibraltar – Helsinki Accord 1975 (1 pg) https://www.academia.edu/32824301/Gibraltar_-Helsinki_Accord_1975
If they do this then we should say we won't be paying you the Danegeld you demandedPosted 2 hours ago 0