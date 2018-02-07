Expedition cruise vessel to be launched in 2020 will have its own submarine and helicopter

Scenic Cruises is planning to create another exclusive, expedition-style ocean vessel that boasts of its own submarine and helicopter. The Australian-owned cruise operator mentioned that the soon-to-be-launched 228-passenger Scenic Eclipse would be getting a sister in 2020 and it would be known as the Scenic Eclipse II. She is schedule to sail Falklands, South Georgia and Antarctica.

Just like Scenic Eclipse the brand new cruise vessel would be designed to take well-heeled travelers to the most off-the-track destinations in ultimate comfort.

As has been the case with Scenic Eclipse, every cabin on Scenic Eclipse II would be a suite with a balcony. And, the vessel would possess nine restaurants, eight lounges and bars, luxury spa and both indoor and outdoor pools and also a submarine and a helicopter.

But then Scenic Eclipse II would also sail with motorized Zodiac boats for landings in off-the-beaten-path locales.

Similar to Scenic Eclipse it would also possess an ice-strengthened hull and the highest ice-class rating (1A Super) that would permit it to explore to remotest portions of Antarctica and the Arctic. After debuting in 2020, Scenic Eclipse II will be setting sail in the Russian and European Arctic including White Sea of Russia.

It would also be setting sail to the rarely visited Greenland, Northwest Passage and also the Falkland Islands, Antarctica and South Georgia Island. Scenic Cruises presently specializes in the upscale river trips in Europe.

Scenic Eclipse would be the first ocean vessel and it is now under construction at a certain shipyard in Croatia and it is expected to debut at 31st August.