Falklands protects wildlife in the breeding and moulting season

9th Friday, February 2018 - 10:03 UTC Full article

One of the many rookeries in the Falklands. Pic: Sean Crane

A Falkland Islands government calls for prudence, respect, and distance, to protect wildlife in the breeding and moulting season. ”The public are advised that during the summer season, moulting or breeding penguins and wildlife come ashore around the islands to rest and/or care for their young.

Please respect these animals by maintaining a safe distance, minimizing disturbance, keeping to paths wherever possible and moving slowly. Please ensure that your dog is kept on a lead and does not startle or chase any wild animals including wild birds and penguins.



For further information please contact the Environmental Officer and Policy Advisor, Denise Blake on 28427 or environmental.officer@sec.gov.fk