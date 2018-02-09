US extends Timerman a new visa who can now fly to New York

9th Friday, February 2018 - 20:23 UTC Full article

A month ago Timerman arrived at Ezeiza with the purpose of travelling to New York and was informed by American Airlines the State Department decision.

United States handed this week a new visa to Argentina's ex foreign minister Hector Timerman, after having revoked the document almost a month ago. Current foreign minister Jorge Faurie was instrumental in obtaining the visa, according to Buenos Aires diplomatic sources.

US authorities decided to revoke Timerman's visa, following his indictment with house arrest by an Argentine federal judge investigating the Jewish organization AMIA bombing, one of the worst terrorist attacks in Argentine territory.

Last 9 January Timerman arrived at Ezeiza with the purpose of travelling to New York to continue medical treatment of liver cancer, and while doing the check in to board flight AA954, American Airlines informed him of the State Department decision.

Following the incident, the Argentine foreign ministry appealed to the US authorities arguing that the visa should be again validated given family and medical reasons. Timerman's daughter lives in the US and the former Kirchnerite official had to continue treatment in US. Besides the subrogate judge at the court that indicted Timerman had allowed him to fly overseas, based on humanitarian reasons. .

This means Timerman is finally able to fly to the United States, but he will have to wait some time since he urgently went lung surgery and will be needing a recovery period.