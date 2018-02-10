Falklands government comment on a reported visit to the Argentine Cemetery

The Argentine Memorial at Darwin with the rows of graves, with their white cross and black granite plaques. Pic CICR

The Falkland Islands elected government has reacted to a raft of reports from Argentina announcing a trip to the Islands, sometime in the second half of March by the relatives of the 88 soldiers, buried at Darwin cemetery, which have been recently identified by a team of forensic experts working under the International Red Cross Committee.

Allegedly a charter with two relatives per identified soldier, and some Argentine officials, will be flying to the Falklands to hold a special religious ceremony at the Darwin cemetery plus each family will identify the grave with a black granite plaque with the name of their loved one, killed during the 1982 conflict, and whose remains were buried as unknown.

However all this has been happening without a word to the Falklands, and in the release the Islands government point out some of the logisitics limitations for such a trip at the peak of the tourism season, and although confirming support for humanitarian visits, it also underlines that the sensitiveness of Falkland Islanders, as well as the families, should be paramount.

The release follows: “Further to recent news reports alleging a forthcoming visit by a delegation of family members to the Argentine Cemetery near Darwin, the Falkland Islands Government has now been in direct contact with the Families Commission to clarify the situation.

”The Falkland Islands Government confirmed that there had been no contact from authorities in Argentina over any possible visit to the Islands.

“Furthermore the Government took the opportunity to clarify the logistical limitations that such a trip would pose during the peak tourism season, and emphasised the wish to avoid coinciding with military anniversaries.

”Finally, the Falkland Islands Government reaffirmed their support for humanitarian visits, but emphasised that appreciating the sensitivities of Falkland Islanders, as well as the families, should be paramount.

The Government will keep a watching brief on this issue and should any further formal steps be taken to progress this matter, it will communicate these developments to the Falkland Islands community.”