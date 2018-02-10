Get our news on your inbox! x

Montevideo, February 10th 2018 - 14:27 UTC

New British ambassador presents Letter or Credentials to President Maduro

Saturday, February 10th 2018 - 09:26 UTC
Ambassador Andrew Soper and presidente Nicolas Maduro at the Miraflores Palace Ambassador Andrew Soper and presidente Nicolas Maduro at the Miraflores Palace

The British Ambassador to Venezuela, Andrew Soper, presented his Letter of Credentials to President Nicolás Maduro during a ceremony at the Miraflores Presidential Palace in Caracas.

Following the ceremony, the Ambassador said: “I am pleased to have presented my Letter of Credentials to President Maduro. The UK and Venezuela have a long history of friendship and co-operation. I hope that the UK can continue to make a positive contribution to Venezuela’s prosperity in the future.

”I look forward to strengthening our longstanding relations with the people of Venezuela in areas such as sustainable development and education, including through our Chevening Scholarship Program.”

  • golfcronie

    What 's this? The UK dealing with despots and dictators, unbelievable.

    Posted 4 hours ago 0
  • Roger Lorton

    Hope he counted his fingers after that photo

    Posted 3 hours ago 0
  • DemonTree

    We also have an ambassador to North Korea, Golfcronie...

    Posted 2 hours ago 0
