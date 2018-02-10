New British ambassador presents Letter or Credentials to President Maduro

Ambassador Andrew Soper and presidente Nicolas Maduro at the Miraflores Palace

The British Ambassador to Venezuela, Andrew Soper, presented his Letter of Credentials to President Nicolás Maduro during a ceremony at the Miraflores Presidential Palace in Caracas.

Following the ceremony, the Ambassador said: “I am pleased to have presented my Letter of Credentials to President Maduro. The UK and Venezuela have a long history of friendship and co-operation. I hope that the UK can continue to make a positive contribution to Venezuela’s prosperity in the future.

”I look forward to strengthening our longstanding relations with the people of Venezuela in areas such as sustainable development and education, including through our Chevening Scholarship Program.”