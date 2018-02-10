North and South Korea parades together: rapprochement between leaders

The almost 150 athletes from both countries went around the stadium behind a unifying flag with the map of the peninsula in blue on a white background.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has invited the South's President Moon Jae-in for a summit in Pyongyang

In a symbolic act at the opening of the Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang, North and South Korea’s delegations marched together under the unification flag.

South Korea and its northern neighbor allied to launch a hopeful message at the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang Winter Games 2018 with the two delegations parading together, shortly after their leaders greeted each other in the stands.

The South Korean president approached the place where the North Korean delegation was and shook hands with North Korea leader’s sister Kim Yo Jong, the first member of the communist dynasty that governs North Korea to travel to South Korea.

According to Seoul on Saturday, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has invited the South's President Moon Jae-in for a summit in Pyongyang, shortly after the ceremony where Kim Jong Un’s sister approached and greeted with South’s president.

The invitation, delivered by Kim's visiting sister Kim Yo Jong, said Kim was willing to meet the South's leader “at the earliest date possible”, said a spokesman for the presidential Blue House.

Throughout the ceremony there were constant winks to peace, such as the theme 'Imagine' by John Lennon, an ode to coexistence, sung by four well-known South Korean singers.

