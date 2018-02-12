Mysterious killing of Petrobras corruption investigation whistleblower

Judge Moro called on the federal prosecution for a report on the mysterious execution by a an only motorcycle rider who fired nine shots at his victim. Ex manager of Transpetro, Jose Antonio de Jesus has been formally accused of corruption and money laundering. He is suspected of having taken US$ 7 million.

A Brazilian federal judge has requested the Federal Prosecution Office a report on the killing of Jose Roberto Soares Vieira, who helped the Petrobras corruption probe team to track illegal payments in the 47th chapter of the investigation and which involved the former manager of Transpetro, Jose Antonio de Jesus.

Soares Vieira was a businessman but was also involved in politics as Deputy mayor of the city of Ourolandia in the state of Bahia from 2012 to 2016. He was elected by the Workers Party, PT of ex presidents Lula da Silva and Dilma Rousseff. Judge Moro gave the prosecution five days to come up with details of the mysterious execution by a an only motorcycle rider who fired nine shots at his victim on January 17 in the city of Candeiras, Bahia state, northeast Brazil..

“Disappointingly, the killing is very serious news; Soares Vieira was murdered while a criminal investigation is ongoing and he was a witness and also investigated”, said Judge Moro.

The Public Security Office from the State of Bahia said that the crime investigation was under the responsibility of the Civil Police and the Federal Police.

“We can't exclude the possibility that the homicide was related to the criminal investigation in course, since the victim, himself investigated, confessed his crimes and also revealed crimes of other associates. Federal prosecutors have five days to present a full report”, pointed out Moro.

Jose Antonio de Jesus has been formally accused of corruption and money laundering and the defense is expected to make a preliminary submission regarding the ex manager of Transpetro, a Petrobras subsidiary.

On 21 November 2017 as part of the Operation Sothis, the 47th chapter of the Lava Jato Petrobras corruption scheme, Soares Vieira was arrested by the Federal Police where he made a voluntary statement and involved his former partner Jose Antonio de Jesus, who allegedly received payments from companies contracted by Petrobras subsidiaries, without rendering the expected services.

Prosecutors wanted him and his ex partner in temporary confinement but Soares Vieira indictment was left in suspension by Judge Moro who did not want to abort the Sohtis operation. Anyhow all his assets were blocked.

Jose Antonio de Jesus was jailed and prosecution suspects that he, family members and other middle people received part of the 7 million Reais (some US$ 2.5 million) siphoned from NM Engehnaria, between 2009 and 2014. According to a statement from Soares Vieira, his ex associate de Jesus, pocketed much of the transfers. Based on this information prosecutors were able to track some US$ 2 million to the ex manager of Transpetro.

Lava Jato investigators are convinced that JRA Transporte and Sirius, two subsidiaries were linked to de Jesus and used in the siphoning of funds from NM Engineering.

Soares Vieira also revealed that other Petrobras subsidiaries were involved with the former manager of Transpetro, such the case of NM Engineerging, but transfers were far higher. The scheme was not limited to the state of Bahia but also included the states of Sergipe, Sao Paulo and Santa Catarina.

Apparently the uncovering of the whole corruption operation surfaced when Sergio Machado, the ex president of Transpetro and top officials from NM Engineering decided to confess.

In other words this means that Jose Antonio de Jesus and family are suspected of having received some US$ 7 million from NM Engineering, for granting Petrobras subsidiaries' contracts. Allegedly NM Engineering over the years managed contracts worth some US$ 500 million and Jose Antonio de Jesus cut was 0.5% of that sum, which supposedly had to be funneled to members of Bahia state Workers Party.