Wartime bomb found in Thames River successfully removed and detonated

16th Friday, February 2018 - 09:32 UTC Full article

The device was confirmed as a 500kg tapered end shell measuring 1.5m in length. Bad weather on Tuesday meant it was unsafe to detonate the device

The Royal Navy bomb disposal experts detonated on Wednesday a 500kg Second World War bomb found in the River Thames. The historic ordnance was found in the George V Dock during pre-planned construction work near London City Airport on Sunday morning.

Royal Navy divers from the Portsmouth-based Southern Diving Unit 2, who are trained bomb disposal experts, were called to the scene to make the device safe and take it to be destroyed. It was detonated at 1200 (Wed 14 Feb 18) in the waters off the MOD's Shoeburyness range.

Minister for the Armed Forces Mark Lancaster said: “Our armed forces are on standby 24/7 to keep the people of the United Kingdom safe. I'm immensely proud of the Royal Navy bomb disposal teams who have worked in very difficult conditions over the last 36 hours to safely dispose of this Second World War bomb.

”Whether on operations overseas or held at high readiness for contingencies at home, our priority is always the safety and security of the UK.“

After examination, the device was confirmed as a 500kg tapered end shell measuring 1.5m in length. Bad weather on Tuesday meant it was unsafe to detonate the device, and the Royal Navy diver team guarded the ordnance overnight until calmer weather settled on Wednesday.

Lieutenant Commander Jonny Campbell, the officer in charge of Southern Diving Unit 2, said: ”The operation to remove the Second World War bomb from London City Airport was extremely successful. My team worked incredibly hard to ensure public safety remained the priority at all times.

“Royal Navy bomb disposal experts are called out roughly every 18 hours to incidents such as this and we are well trained and well placed to deal with them. We are pleased that London City Airport was able to reopen yesterday while we safely detonate the device well away from any public areas out at sea.”

The safeguarding and ultimate detonation of the historic device was handled by a joint operation between the Royal Navy, British Army bomb disposal teams, and the Metropolitan Police. The discovery of the bomb led to the temporary closure of London City Airport, and caused some evacuations of nearby residents while the bomb was made safe and removed from the site.

Robert Sinclair, the CEO of London City Airport, said: “I would like to offer my sincere thanks to the Royal Navy and in particular, the team of expert divers for their professionalism and tireless efforts over a prolonged period to bring this operation to a safe conclusion.

”Monday's events caused a lot of disruption, not least for our local residents and passengers, but flights returned to normal on Tuesday. The collaboration between the Royal Navy, the Metropolitan Police, the Army and the London Borough of Newham represented an excellent example of London emergency planning.”

Operations at London City Airport have now returned to normal and all residents have returned to their homes.