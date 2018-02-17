Falklands' second weekly commercial air link talks take off, and should crystallize by next October

The United Kingdom and Argentina, following on the September 2016 joint communiqué to establish additional air links with the Falkland Islands, jointly announced on Friday that third country airlines interested in such operations will be contacted. It is expected that by the end of February the commercial process will be initiated, led by the Falkland Islands, and sometime next October the new weekly air link, with a monthly call in Argentina, will become operational.
The February 16 release from the Falkland Islands government reads as follows:
“Today, UK embassies in Brazil, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay have received a letter jointly issued by the UK and Argentina Governments, requesting assistance in contacting airlines in their respective countries, to invite them to communicate their interest in establishing a new weekly scheduled air service to and from the Falkland Islands.
”Once these responses are received at the end of February, a commercial process will be initiated that will be led by the Falkland Islands. This will be managed in stages to evaluate viable proposals from interested airlines and undertake negotiations, with the objective of securing one additional flight per week, including a monthly stop in Argentina, once in each direction, before the end of 2018. This will complement the existing weekly LATAM flight to and from Chile.
“Speaking of the announcement, MLA Dr Barry Elsby, portfolio lead for Development and Commercial Services, said: “This is a very positive step forward for the Falkland Islands; we’ve long said that our economic development has been constrained by our isolation, and this additional flight will help us to improve our links with the world at large. It will give local people a more affordable and reliable way to travel with increased flexibility and more choice, as well as support our export and tourism businesses to become more resilient through enhanced international connections.”
”Barry Rowland, Chief Executive, added: “This additional air link will unlock the potential for Falkland Island businesses to flourish and, in turn, bring about wider economic and social benefits for our local population. The commercial process will be carefully managed by the Falkland Islands, together with our appointed specialist contractors ‘Aviation Economics’. This is an exciting time and we are looking forward to exploring the opportunities to work with new and existing partners to improve the experience of everyone travelling to this beautiful part of the world by air.”
“It is hoped that the final contract negotiations will be completed over the winter months, with the new air link due to become operational in October 2018”.
Weekly flights, monthly stop-over in Argentina.Posted 11 hours ago +2
This is still a live issue among the Islanders. Could be an interesting week ahead.
Is this a good time to remember the proposed bet between Jo Bloggs and Think, way back in 2016?Posted 4 hours ago +2
”I accept your bet offer with some minor modifications...:
If you Kelpers get a direct flight to Brazil I will gladly write a piece eating my humble pie for that stubborn Watson child to print it in the Penguin....
If not..., you will donate to my favourite charity, the International Red Cross, who soon will be digging in Malvinas turf, the modicum sum of £1,000 (thousand British Pound)... That's peanuts for you... You are after all a big shot Squidllionaire, arent you?
DEAL???”
Think, would you still be willing to make that offer?
There is of course only ONE economically viable and politically safe route- a midweek direct flight with Santiago operated by Latam with a monthly landing each way in an Argentine town close to the flight path. Only economic case for the 2nd flight initially is in summer. Latam know when it is viable to do it - and good now there are not-stop flights 2 days a week to Heathrow as well as the well established daily longhaul links to the other major continents.Posted 2 hours ago +1
Chile is our regular trading partner for air operations and we know and trust each other.
Brazil far to big and as businesses in the Islands already know Brazil bisinesses have no real interest in doing business with its equivalent of a village shop down in the south atlantic.
Also an airline operating from Sao Paolo to the islands would soon be “encouraged”
to land regularily in Buenos Aires - and that would simply be fatal for the long term future of democracy and freedom to choose our own government in the Islands. Seen to be on alleged good terms with our enemy country who still claims us lock-stock-and-barrel, UK folks would naturally start to question what are they paying our defence for and Br Forces themselves puzzled to arrive here to defend our rights against a S American threat only to find people from there swarming all over the place with direct flights! Give it 5 yrs and Br forces will be being withdrawn- and then a few years later we know whose forces will arriving and whose flag will be over Stanley.
But we know which route the UK Foreign Office want- Brazil - and they will do their damndest to force it on us. We Islanders need to stand firm and say - if it has to be Brazil - then better NO 2nd flight.