Argentine presentation on the Falklands and the Chagos archipelago

8th Thursday, March 2018 - 09:25 UTC

The International Court of Justice in The Hague

Diego García was leased to the US to establish a military base

A brief release from the Argentine foreign ministry indicates that on March first, on petition from the International Court of Justice, Argentina presented its Consultive Opinion on the juridical consequences of splitting the Chagos archipelago from the Mauritius Islands which took place in 1965.

The International Court request was addressed in June 2017 to the United Nations General Assembly.

Before Mauritius Islands became independent in 1968, the UK separated the Chagos archipelago, and later leased the main island Diego Garcia to the United States which established a military base.

“It is a major case of territorial dismembering involving fundamental principles, most relevant for the Argentine sovereignty claim over the Malvinas Islands”, points out the release.

The release follows underlining that the Argentine presentation ratifies the competence of the UN General Assembly in issues regarding decolonization as well as the principle of territorial integrity, and likewise the obligation of holding negotiations and not taking unilateral actions contrary to the decolonization process.

The elements provided by Argentina, as well as from other countries interested in the issue, will help to conform the International Court of Justice opinion, which although not binding, does have a great political and juridical weight, concludes the release.