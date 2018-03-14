Argentines tourists flocked mainly to Brazil in January 2018

January is summer month in Argentina, equivalent to July in the northern hemisphere, and Argentines love to take to the beaches or travel overseas. This last January, according to the official stats office, Indec, the number of arrived tourists in Argentina increased 8.7% compared to a year ago, but Argentines tourists overseas jumped 20.5%., most probably on the back of a particularly strong Peso vis-a-vis the US dollar.

The preferred destination was Brazil which of the 377.000 Argentine tourists travelling overseas hosted 32.5%, followed by the United States and Canada, 15.1%^, Europe, 10.8%, Chile, 10%, Uruguay, 6.3%, Bolivia and Paraguay, 1.2% and the rest of the Americas, 18.6%.

The average stay overseas was fourteen days, one day less than in January 2017.

Arriving tourists came mostly from Europe, 27.5%, followed by Brazil, 21.4%, US and Canada, 16.3%, Chile, 5.5%, Bolivia 3%, Paraguay, 2.8%, Uruguay, 1.2% and the rest of the Americas 14%.

Arriving tourists on average stayed 15,5 nights in Argentina, which was a day less than a year ago.