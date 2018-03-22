Falklands ready for the Argentine next of kin visit

22nd Thursday, March 2018 - 22:04 UTC Full article

The Argentine Memorial which holds 123 graves of Argentine combatants from the 1982 conflict

The Falkland Islands government has announced details of next Monday's visit of relatives of the Argentine fallen soldiers whose remains, at the Argentine military cemetery at Darwin, were recently identified by a special team led by the International Red Cross. The release states the following:

”On Monday 26 March, a private charter is scheduled to arrive at Mount Pleasant Airport, carrying the next of kin of fallen Argentine soldiers whose identity has recently been confirmed through the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) humanitarian forensic identification project, which reported its results in December 2017.

“This visit will allow families of the deceased to pay their respects and see their relative’s grave, complete with a headstone acknowledging their name. There will be two short ceremonies supported by local and visiting clergy, as well as the Ministry of Defense, to mark the solemnity of the occasion.

”The Falkland Islands Government is closely managing the logistical arrangements, including customs and immigration requirements, in order to follow the required processes and ensure that the families have sufficient time at the cemetery to pay their respects and return to Argentina later that day. Falkland Island Government officials will be on hand to help ensure that proceedings run smoothly.

Members of the public will be aware that the Falkland Islands Government has been working with the ICRC and other parties since 2015 to help identify the unknown soldiers killed in 1982, and we are pleased that 90 families will now have an identified grave”.