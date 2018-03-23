Argentina expanded 2.9% last year; 2018 challenging given the persistent drought effect on crops

The administration of president Mauricio Macri has pledged some credit and fiscal support for the embattled farmers.

Argentina's economy expanded 2.9% in 2017 from the prior year and 3.9% in the fourth quarter versus the same period in 2016, the Indec statistics agency said this week. The year-over-year figure was slightly above the 2.8% annual growth rate given last month by Argentina's monthly economic activity indicator, seen as a proxy for gross domestic product.

The country's GDP figures are closely watched by holders of the country's so-called GDP warrants, which pay out in the event the economy grows 3% or more. With growth of 2.9%, Argentina would narrowly avoid a payment for 2017, though that will not be confirmed until the figure is revised in the second half of this year.

Indec also revised its estimate for 2016 GDP to a contraction of 1.8%, compared with a 2.2% contraction reported earlier.

Likewise prospects for this year are not encouraging since a severe and prolonged drought is eroding Argentina's harvest, mainly soybeans and corn, with overall estimates considerably lower. This will have a direct impact on soybean flour of which Argentina is the world's main exporter, plus a contraction of subsidiary activities related to farming, transport and exports.

In related news Argentina's stats office reported that the country's trade deficit in February reached US$ 903 million compared to a US$ 217 million deficit the same month a year ago. It was the country’s 14th consecutive month with a trade deficit. In January the shortfall was US$ 970 million, according to official data.

Indec also reported that Argentina’s current account deficit widened to US$ 8.738 billion in the fourth quarter of 2017, up from US$ 8.261 billion in the third quarter and US$ 4.158 billion in the fourth quarter of 2016.

For full-year 2017, Argentina posted a US$ 30.792 billion current account deficit, up from US$ 14.693 billion in 2016.