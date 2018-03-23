“Malouines to Malvinas” exhibition in Ushuaia Museum

Next Thursday the Ushuaia museum in Tierra del Fuego will open an exhibition titled “From Malouines to Malvinas”, depicting history since the French occupation of the Falklands in the XVIIIth century to the first Argentine governor of the Islands.
The event is part of this year's coming anniversary of the Falklands conflict, which took off when Argentine forces invaded the Falklands in April 1982.
The “End of the World” museum in downtown Ushuaia will be hosting the exhibition which is expected to remain open for several months, according to museum officials.
The exhibition will recall that in 1764, France occupied the Islands and set up a settlement. However three years later following protests from the kingdom of Spain, France abandoned the colony, thus acknowledging Spanish King Carlos III sovereignty over the Islands.
And when the May Revolution in Buenos Aires in 1810, the Malvinas came under the authority of the first patriotic government of the liberated colony, according to the show's script.
The exhibition will be illustrated with engravings from a book by Dom Pernetty, a copy of which is part of the “End of the World” museum heritage.
“... depicting history since the French occupation of the Falklands in the XVIIIth century to the first Argentine governor of the Islands.”Posted 3 hours ago +3
All 3 years of? 1764 to 1767? Hope the museum has something else on show.
Museum of the mythical Malvinas? Just the place to display a waxwork of Think, on second thoughts stuff the original and display that!Posted 3 hours ago +1
Section I, of the Argentine Constitution affirms a ''legitimate and non-prescribing sovereignty over the Malvinas...as they are an integral part of the national territory'. Over many generations, history and geography text books particularly have reinforced this belief, relying primarily on the principle of uti possidetis juris (as you possess under the law), ( A Geopolitical Perspective on Argentina's Malvinas/Falkland Claims, Keeling D.J. quoting Daus, F.A. Geografia de la Argentina, Buenos Aires, 1984).Posted 2 hours ago 0
Falklands - Argentina's Imaginary Territory (1 pg):- https://www.academia.edu/35715281/Falklands_Argentinas_Imaginary_Territory