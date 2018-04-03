The central ceremony of the Malvinas war 36th anniversary is held in Ushuaia

3rd Tuesday, April 2018 - 08:12 UTC Full article

“Many of our heroes died defending that piece of motherland soil so that our flag could again fly. That is why Malvinas is so convoking” underlined Frigerio

Frigerio pointed out that the relatives of our heroes now know where their beloved rest, ”and many times, this helps to heal. At the end of the ceremony flower wreaths were deposited at the Malvinas Plaza and a few were symbolically dropped at the Beagle channel

On the 36th anniversary of the beginning of the 1982 South Atlantic conflict Argentine Interior minister Rogelio Frigerio called “for intelligent ways to advance in our legitimate claim of the Malvinas Islands' sovereignty”. Frigerio was the main speaker at the central event of the 36th anniversary held this Monday in Ushuaia, Tierra del Fuego province, next to the Beagle channel.

“This is the third consecutive year that I have the honor to be here on a 2nd April, recalling the recovery deed of what is legitimately ours, of what belongs to us Argentines by right, which is the sovereignty of Malvinas” said Frigerio during his speech at the Malvinas Plaza in Ushuaia, with Tierra del Fuego governor Rosana Bertone next to him.

“Many of our heroes died defending that piece of motherland soil so that our flag could again fly. That is why Malvinas is so convoking” underlined the minister during the ceremony under a grey sky which turned into persistent rain.

Frigerio also mentioned the identification of the Argentine soldiers buried at the Argentine military cemetery in Darwin, and the recent trip to the Falklands by next of kin to mourn and pray for their beloved for the first time in 36 years.

“It was a very important event for many relatives, after years of struggle of never giving up and insisting. They could finally make a historic trip to the Islands, to our islands, to visit the graves of their children, brothers, husbands, parents, which until not so long ago had no names. They were able to honor their beloved with a flower, a rosary a candle...”

Frigerio pointed out that the relatives of our heroes now know where their beloved rest, “and many times, this helps to heal. Today, many families can have some peace and relief”.

The minister also praised the current organization of the Malvinas Ex Combatants National Committee, which from now onwards has representatives from all of Argentina's provinces Malvinas war Veterans groupings.

“We will never cease to claim what belongs to us, we are not going to drop our arms or give up. We will return to our Islands, but with the force of dialogue, of the truth, of our rights and of Justice ”, insisted Frigerio

Ushuaia mayor Walter Vuoto ratified the ”defense of our (Malvinas) sovereignty and praised the performance of the combatants for “fighting a battle that was not in vain, because it transformed the Malvinas cause, into a national challenge, a challenge for all of us”.

Further on Vuotto criticized what he described as the “militarization” of the Islands implemented in recent years by the UK and called for effective policies in the framework of dialogue and peace, but with firmness because “there is nothing of a nation that can be recovered on your knees”.

Apparently Vuotto quoted a speech from ex president Nestor Kirchner many years ago in the same place in a similar anniversary.

Likewise the president of the Malvinas ex combatants center in Ushuaia Carlos Latorre said that on the 36th anniversary of the war, “history remains unconcluded and healing hurts”

“We are aware of the defeat, though this should not discourage our spirit. We must fight to win in defeat. Without a common duty and cause there is no possible motherland”, said Latorre.

The ceremony ended with flower wreaths, some symbolically dropped in the Beagle channel, others at the foot of the monument in the Malvinas Plaza while music composer Alejandro Lerner sang “The island of good memory”, the lyrics of which are engraved in a plaque that is part of the Monument to the Fallen in the war