Falklands' veteran supports Everton Argentine player Funes Mori: “he is entitled to his opinion”

A Falklands war veteran has said that Everton’s player Ramiro Funes Mori is “entitled to his opinion“ after a controversial tweet went viral. The Argentine defender posted, “Las Malvinas son argentinas” which translates as “the Falkland Islands are Argentine” on the anniversary of Argentina’s invasion of the Falklands, April 2nd.
Many in Britain said that the tweet appeared to support Argentina's claim to the British overseas territory and it sparked a huge debate online. One fan wrote: “There’s a strong chance that of the 255 British servicemen to die in that war, one or two supported the club you play for.”
But while many were upset by the tweets, Edward Denmark, who was in an artillery regiment that fought in the conflict, said the 27-year-old is “entitled to his opinion“.
Edward, 57, from Wirral , served in the war and lost friends during his time as a soldier in the British Army.
He said that the tweet showed integrity and that Funes Mori should be commended for his support of his country. “I was shocked to see how angered people were by the tweet. He has every right to voice his opinion and support his country. I think it shows integrity. There should be no animosity towards the Argentines or between the two nations. The war was 36 years ago and it is time for us all to move on from in.”
Edward also said that while he understands that people will still be upset about the lives lost, that it is time for reconciliation. He added: “Men were lost on both sides of that war but it is time to bring peace and move forward.
“I was bombed, almost killed and tried to kill throughout my time in the Falklands and I will never forget it but I can move on.”
After serving his time in the military, Edward moved on to writing books about his experiences and recently submitted documentation to the Argentine government to try to help Argentine veterans of the conflict the recognition he feels they deserve.
He added: “I want to make sure they are getting proper pensions and being looked after properly. When you’re at war at 21, you’re there to protect your country from an enemy.
“It isn’t personal, it’s your job and they should be properly compensated, as the British have been, for their service to their country.”
Poor lad probably indoctrinated from an early age.Posted 21 hours ago +2
Falklands- Never Belonged to Argentina (1 pg):
https://www.academia.edu/31111843/Falklands_Never_Belonged_to_Argentina
As Mr Denmark said “he's entitled to his opinion”. One of the most supported Western values is “freedom of speech”.Posted 5 hours ago +2
I, however, would argue that such a Twit is not helping in a situation where I see the two nations are slowly reconciling.
We have had many Argentine rugby union players here in England recently - indeed, the very talented Marcelo Bosch has played for Saracens for several years and is one of their outstanding players. I cannot recall ever hearing that an Argentine rugby player here in the UK has ever publicly made a remark of this nature. The same goes for the Argentine golfers who come here to play.Posted 15 hours ago 0