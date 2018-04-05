UN Human Rights observer on torture issues will visit Argentina in April

Melzer will present a final report on his main conclusions and recommendations to the Human Rights Council in March 2019.

Argentine Government invited the United Nations Special Rapporteur on Torture, Nils Melzer to identify and evaluate the challenges related to torture and ill-treatment in the country from April 9 to 20, 2018 to identify and evaluate the main challenges related to torture and ill-treatment in the country.

“I look forward to engaging in a constructive dialogue with different actors and to helping the authorities uphold the rule of law, promote accountability and fulfill the right to reparation for victims,” Melzer said.

He and his team will travel to several provinces in order to visit prisons, police stations, juveniles and women's facilities, as well as psychiatric institutions, and immigration detention facilities, to examine the treatment and living conditions of all persons deprived of their liberty, in accordance with his mandate.

The expert will meet representatives of the federal government and provincial governments, legislative and judicial authorities, civil society organizations, ombudsmen and victims of human rights violations.

“It is an opportune time to visit Argentina given the recent designation of the National Mechanism for the Prevention of Torture,” said the independent expert commissioned by the Human Rights Council to monitor and report on the use of torture and other ill treatment throughout the world.

