Argentine police dismissed for claiming mice gobbled half a ton of missing maijuana

Eight police officers in Argentina, including a former town police commissioner, have been dismissed from their posts after four of them claimed that more than half a ton of missing marijuana was carried off by mice, Buenos Aires media reported on Wednesday.
The media reported that police in the town of Pilar, about 35 miles northwest of Buenos Aires, impounded 6,000 kilograms of marijuana. But when police inspected the evidence warehouse sometime later, they found that 540 kilograms were missing.
During their investigation, officers found that former police commissioner Javier Specia had not signed the inventory for the pot before he left his post in April 2017. Specia and three of his subordinates were called before a judge, and all of them told the same story: the missing marijuana had been “eaten by mice.”
That explanation didn't fly with forensics experts, who testified that mice wouldn't have mistaken marijuana for food -- and if they had done so, “a lot of corpses would have been found in the warehouse,” a spokesperson for Judge Adrián González Charvay said.
Specia and three of his officers must testify before the judge next month to help determine whether the weed vanished, in the spokesperson's words, “by connivance of negligence.”
The dog ate my homework.Posted 17 hours ago +1
We will be a developed country within 10 years.
I left my wallet at home.
You won't notice that smell after a while.
The cheque is in the post.
The mice ate the weed.
Trust me, I'm argentine.
Think- No corrupt Coppers over here- just some bloody incompetent dumb ones at that time! Left the drugs in a next door cell whose door ended about 6 inches off the floor - so the drug owners in next door cell used a wire hook made from a couple of coathangers to snag the packs over time, pull then through and flush them down the loo!Posted 9 hours ago +1
We think the harbour had some very high fish for a while!
ROFL, there must be a lot of stoned mice staggering around in Argentina...Posted 19 hours ago 0