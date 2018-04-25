”Falklands (UK)” reference in Heineken H41 beer bottles condemned in Argentine social networks

Heineken brewery has been caught red handed with one of its beers' label referring to the disputed South Atlantic islands as “Falklands” and in brackets saying they belong to the United Kingdom, despite the fact the Dutch company is using Patagonian yeast.
Although the H41 beer is distributed in Europe and Asia, an Argentine tourist apparently came across an H41 with its label of a South American map referring to the Malvinas as Falklands and pointing out they belong to UK, and it immediately became a viral success in the social networks according to the Buenos Aires media..
“This is a very serious mistake, error, almost an affront” points out the message recalling that Heineken has a ten year exclusive license to produce Patagonian yeast. The H41 was first launched in Holland last year and later in Italy with the target of expanding to other European and Asian countries.
Apparently the controversial beer also known as “Wild Lager” is traded in barrels (draft) and in small bottles, and belongs to a limited edition elaborated with a special yeast discovered in Argentine Patagonia.
The name H41 refers to the coordinates of the beech forest in Patagonia where the special yeast discovery occurred originally, and which is used in the elaboration of 95% of industrial beers in the world, underlines the Buenos Aires media.
'Heineken brewery has been caught red handed '...only if you are Argentinian, the rest of the the world doesn't care.......where was this beer sold again......Posted 6 hours ago +2
Hmmm Dutch company, that is in Europe isn't it. So a European non latin based country should use the name 'Malvinas' and refer to them as Argentine.....Only in your dreams, Jog on half wits, you are just embarrassing yourselves
Heineken refreshes the parts that other beers cannot reach!
The Malvinas is actually spelt Falklands… ;-))))))))))))))))))
'....with its label of a South American map referring to the Malvinas as Falklands and pointing out they belong to UK, 'Posted 9 hours ago +1
Is that a problem?
Oh I forgot, the islands were usurped - 'on 3 January 1833 a British Royal Navy corvette with the support of another warship in the vicinity, threatened to use greater force and demanded the surrender and handover of the settlement.' And 'The act of force of 1833, carried out in peacetime without prior communication or declaration by a government friendly to the Argentine Republic...'
Oh whoopie doo!
Falkland Islands – The Usurpation (1 pg): https://www.academia.edu/34838377/Falkland_Islands_The_Usurpation