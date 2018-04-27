Falklands' contracts consultant to decide on Stanley Airport’s upgrading

The Islands Plan 2018-2022 articulates the government’s commitment to improve air links and airport facilities at Stanley Airport.

Runway codes are determined according to runway length; Code 1 being at least 800 meters long and Code 3 , 1200 to 1799 meters in length. Ramboll’s aviation division has been involved in airport developments in a number of countries around the world, including the UK (Heathrow), Russia, Rwanda and Gibraltar.

It was commissioned by FIG following a tender process which invited aviation specialists to provide quotes to deliver the feasibility study, which will help to inform future investment decisions for Stanley Airport.

This includes looking at improving facilities for FIGAS and its customers, as well as upgrading the airport infrastructure to attract small regional charter flight operators and the air ambulance.

A team from Ramboll will be arriving in the Islands in mid-May to carry out their studies and surveys. Subject to any additional intrusive investigation that may be required, the work should be completed within the next three months. This detailed exercise will also include ensuring clarity on the current use of the airport and technical requirements to support future improvements such as the required runway size, upgrading of passenger and cargo handling facilities, and requirements for additional infrastructure such as fire fighting and rescue services.

Mike Smith, Ramboll’s Aviation Global Division Unit Manager for their aviation business said: “We are delighted to be working with the Falkland Islands Government to look at the possible options for developing Stanley Airport. We understand that the services currently provided through the airport are relied upon by residents and local businesses alike, so it is an exciting time to investigate the potential for making improvements that will benefit people in the future.”

News of the appointment met with guarded favor from Carli Sudder, Chair of the Tourism Association, who agreed that any attempt to explore ways round the current difficulties with access to the Falkland Islands had to be a good thing for tourism. (PN)