Two supporters of Lula da Silva injured with gunshots in Curitiba

A man was seriously wounded early on Saturday when a gunman opened fire on a vigil in the southern Brazilian city of Curitiba, where former president Lula da Silva is serving time for corruption, his party said.
In a statement, the Workers' Party (PT) said a dawn “shooting attack” left one man in serious condition after a bullet struck him in the neck, while a woman was lightly wounded by flying debris.
The vigil outside the federal police building began on April 7, when Lula, who is 72, entered the building to begin a 12-year sentence for corruption.
The PT, which Lula co-founded, has pledged to continue the vigil until his release. Although the protest began outside the police station, it was later ordered to move to a spot some 800 meters away.
“This is outrageous,” tweeted PT president Gleisi Hoffmann, identifying the badly wounded man as an activist from Sao Paulo. “We are expecting tough measures from the security services.”
Initial information indicated a passerby fired several shots, some of which struck a chemical toilet; flying debris struck a woman in the shoulder causing minor wounds, a security service statement said.
It said spent shells from a 9mm pistol were found at the scene.
Lula, who served as president from 2003-2010, was jailed earlier this month for accepting a seaside apartment as a bribe. The matter was uncovered during the operation known as “Car Wash,” the sprawling Brazilian corruption probe that has engulfed Latin America.
Despite Lula's incarceration, polls show him remaining the front-runner for Brazil's October presidential election.
He claims he was framed to stop him from running, and the PT has insisted it will keep him as its candidate.
PT president Gleisi Hoffmann also stated that the action was reminiscent of the attack on the pro Lula Convoy earlier in the year. Thank you Gleisi for this relevant fact. The police investigation found that the shot into the bus was not made from a distance at a travelling vehicle but in fact at close range while the vehicle was stationary. With this in mind I believe that the 9 mm pistol was in the hands of a person within the group. The lack of support for Lula is so disappointing to the leaders of PT that they have to do something to prove Gleisi's prophecy of “Blood will flow” to be correct.Posted 9 hours ago 0
A pathetic+pitiable + the least dramatic farce - a desperate + disgraceful attempt to gain the sympathy of the ignorant!!Posted 8 hours ago 0
Personalities line up to visit Lula in his cell, thousands of letters are sent to him from all over the world, a petition is asking for the Nobel Prize to be bestowed to him, vote intention keeps climbing and loyal supporters keep an amazing vigil near his prison.Posted 5 hours ago 0
The strategy of putting Lula behind bars to force electors to turn away is clearly not working. Brazilians are not relying on politically-motivated judges to tell them who Lula is.
They know who Lula really is, and they want him, again, to take the challenge to conduct their country towards a better destiny.
As a result, it's not surprising that increasingly bold attempts to intimidate Lula's supporters are taking place--the Latin American elites have never hesitated to use violence when their comfortable status quo is under threat.