Argentina creates an Antarctica Joint Command, under Defense guidance

1st Tuesday, May 2018 - 10:05 UTC Full article

AJC will do the planning, management and execution of the maintenance and functioning of the Argentine bases and stations

Argentina has created the Antarctica Joint Command, which will operate under the orbit of the Ministry of Defense and be responsible for conducting operations in Antarctica, and areas of interest, in a continuous and permanent way.

Decree 368/2018 signed by President Mauricio Macri and Defense minister Oscar Raul Aguad, states that the Antarctica Joint Command functions and responsibilities will be proposed by the Armed Forces Joint Chiefs of Staff and approved by the Defense ministry. The new Command head will rotate among the three forces.

However responsibilities and initiatives in technical and scientific fields will remain and be established by the Antarctic National Directory.

Basically the AJC will do the planning, management and execution for the maintenance and functioning of the Argentine bases and stations as well as all the needed support of land, sea and air operations.

The decree argues that the significance of the national Antarctica policy merits the availability of an operational element that permanently and continuously, with conception and effort union, employs all the means in support of scientific and logistics activities in Antarctica.

The AJC is to ensure the transformation of the command under joint military action criteria of genuine efficiency and effectiveness.