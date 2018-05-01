Argentina creates an Antarctica Joint Command, under Defense guidance

Argentina has created the Antarctica Joint Command, which will operate under the orbit of the Ministry of Defense and be responsible for conducting operations in Antarctica, and areas of interest, in a continuous and permanent way.
Decree 368/2018 signed by President Mauricio Macri and Defense minister Oscar Raul Aguad, states that the Antarctica Joint Command functions and responsibilities will be proposed by the Armed Forces Joint Chiefs of Staff and approved by the Defense ministry. The new Command head will rotate among the three forces.
However responsibilities and initiatives in technical and scientific fields will remain and be established by the Antarctic National Directory.
Basically the AJC will do the planning, management and execution for the maintenance and functioning of the Argentine bases and stations as well as all the needed support of land, sea and air operations.
The decree argues that the significance of the national Antarctica policy merits the availability of an operational element that permanently and continuously, with conception and effort union, employs all the means in support of scientific and logistics activities in Antarctica.
The AJC is to ensure the transformation of the command under joint military action criteria of genuine efficiency and effectiveness.
The fact remains that uti possidetis juris fails to square properly with the legal establishment of non-Hispanic states in the New World, as well as with the more recently evolved principle of decolonization and self-determination. Furthermore, save for the Latin American states, succession from the original Spanish rights has neither commanded widespread respect nor attracted international acceptance, either in practice or in principle. The dearth of contemporary legal appreciation for uti possidetis juris strongly suggests that it contributes only a modicum, if any, legal support to either Argentina's or Chile's assertion to valid title over claims in the Southern Ocean or Antarctica. In short, consideration of intertemporal law and factual conditions, especially the extent to which the territorial sovereignty of Spain was actually manifest in the Antarctic casts serious doubts about the legal propriety or validity of the uti possidetis argument today. (79) ('Antarctica and the Law of The Sea,' Joyner C,* Nijhoff, M Publishers, p59-60, 1992, quoting, 'Conflict of Sovereignties in Antarctica,' Yearbook of World Affairs, Daniel J, p 262-66, 1949; 'The American Antarctic,' American Journal of International Law,' p603, Hayton R.D., 1956; and 'Antarctic Law and Politics,' Auburn, F.M. P50, pub C Hurst 1982).Posted 2 hours ago 0
*Associate Professor of Political Science and Member of the School of International Affairs, George Washington University, Washington D.C.
To believe that the Falkland Islands and the territories in the Southern Ocean belong to Argentina because of the inheritance is incorrect.
Falklands – Argentina's Inheritance Problem (1 pg): https://www.academia.edu/35194694/Falklands_Argentinas_Inheritance_Problem