Lack of investor confidence sees the Argentine Peso fall 3.11% against the dollar

Argentina’s peso currency closed down 3.11% on Wednesday at an all-time low of 21.2 per U.S. dollar, even as the central bank continued selling dollars to try to halt the slide of the local currency, traders said. The currency’s sustained weakening showed a lack of investor confidence in Latin America’s third largest economy, which is blighted by one of the world’s highest inflation rates.
The central bank sold about US$ 400 million in the foreign exchange market as of early afternoon, traders said, an amount that was likely to increase when an official count is provided at the end of the day.
The bank said it sold a total US$ 3.7 billion in the last three days of last week. The action culminated on Friday in a surprise hike of the bank’s key interest rate to 30.25% from 27.25%.
Argentina’s local stock index rose 77% last year and investors even gobbled up a 100-year bond as President Mauricio Macri’s strong performance in mid-term elections spurred hopes for more market friendly reforms. But investors have more recently woken up to the country’s vulnerabilities.
“The forces driving the peso lower are unlikely to abate,” Capital Economics said in a report on Wednesday, pointing to a current account deficit equivalent to 5 percent of gross domestic product as well as high inflation.
Local brokerage Delphos Investment said in a report the recent pace of dollar selling was not sustainable. It also said the implementation of a capital gains tax for foreign investors last month had led to a decrease in foreign capital entering Argentine markets.
Consumer prices in Argentina rose 2.3% in March, slightly down from the 2.4% increase in February. Twelve-month inflation was 25.4%, the same level as February.
I Think I remember the same sort of thing during KFC's reign, only worse with $ pegs that didnt work. Whats the Peronist alternative, more corruption, nepotism and isolation?Posted 14 hours ago +3
“It Might Be Time To Get Out Of Argentina” (Forbes news note, as advice to investors)Posted 19 hours ago +2
@ThinkPosted 8 hours ago -2
Indeed...the government has had an erratic course in the last few days and instead of slowing down the run to the dollar, it fueled this unprecedented crisis.
A TV commentator in Argentina compared the current situation to an airliner flying full speed toward the ground. It must correct direction and if does not react in time and gets too close to the ground, then it's too late.
In the same way, the speaker said it's time for the Macri government to call for a dialogue with Argentines from all venues in order to avoid a economic--and social--catastrophe. Not very likely for a governing team full of itself.
@TV
“I Think I remember the same sort of thing during KFC's reign...whats the Peronist alternative?”
Oh yeah. The Voice still manages to somehow bring the Peronists into the discussion. Listen, my friend: That sort of deflection may have worked in the past. But the Macri government has been over two years in office, and this mess is their doing. They, and only they, are now responsible to find a fix.
Now, I hope you really Think and show us a posting with some substance.