Falklands television and radio services outages on Monday and Tuesday

7th Monday, May 2018 - 08:36 UTC Full article

Residents of the Falkland Islands capital Stanley and surrounding areas are advised that TV and Radio services from Sapper Hill and the MW service from Mt William (island-wide) will be interrupted on Monday 7 May and possibly again on Tuesday 8 May, commencing at around 8am for the duration of daylight hours only.

The release from the Falklands' government points out that however, Stanley radio listeners will still be able to pick up Falklands Radio on 88.3FM. (KTV satellite TV customers and those in Camp who pick up TV/Radio through a satellite box should not be affected).

Engineers will endeavor to keep this outage to a minimum however, if unexpected emergency remedial work is found to be required, the outage may need to be longer. A further announcement will be issued if this is found to be the case.

This outage is due to essential work and maintenance being carried out on the Sure mast on Sapper Hill. This work is very much weather dependent, therefore should weather conditions be unsuitable on the day then a further announcement notifying an alternative date will be made in due course.

Sure South Atlantic Ltd and BFBS apologize in advance for any inconvenience caused during this time.