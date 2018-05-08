Get our news on your inbox! x

Montevideo, May 8th 2018 - 14:34 UTC

Brazil's first lady saves her drowning dog jumping into a lake fully clothed

Tuesday, May 8th 2018 - 08:48 UTC
The tiny pooch Picoly was able to get himself into the lake, but he struggled to get back out The tiny pooch Picoly was able to get himself into the lake, but he struggled to get back out

Brazil's first lady has jumped into a lake fully clothed to save her drowning dog. Marcela Temer was walking around the presidential palace in Brasilia with her son when the family's Jack Russell, Picoly, took an interest in the water.

Although the tiny pooch was able to get himself into the lake, he struggled to get back out it was reported.

Mrs Temer threw herself into the lake to save the tiny pooch, clothes and all.

A security agent who reportedly refused to help save the pet dog was subsequently dismissed.

The family have two dogs, Picoly, and a golden retriever named Thor.

  • Think

    Geeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee...
    A true blonde Brasilian heroine...!

    She rescued her ~2 (two) year old Jack Russel puppy..., (an Engrish dog breed..., infamously notorious for its complete weakness..., total lack of energy..., absolute inability to swim and general stupidity... ;-) by valiantly jumping into the shallow manicured & filtered ake waters of her Presidential Palace..., fully dressed...!

    Pity...
    If she had undressed and posted the video on Youtube..., she would surely be elected as Brasil's new Temer Presidenta...

    Chuckle..., chuckle...

    Posted 4 hours ago +1
  • smoko1

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oye6UEv1XT4

    Posted 3 hours ago 0
  • :o))

    REF: “saves her drowning dog”:

    These are the “Early Signs” of her entering into politics; after the Total Failure - DISASTER - of her Big Daddy:
    https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-05-07/brazil-s-president-could-drop-re-election-bid-in-favor-of-unity

    Posted 3 hours ago 0
Most Commented