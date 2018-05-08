Odebrecht corruption in Argentina: all changed when ex president Kirchner died

The Odebrecht official revealed that the president of the Argentine Construction Chamber, Carlos Wagner, was interlocutor of the agreement

A leading manager of the Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht involved in corrupting government officials in virtually all Latin American countries revealed that millions of dollars in kickbacks were delivered in Argentina to pay for the natural gas pipelines network expansion contract.

Marcio Faria do Bentos, one of Odebrecht CEO's in the conglomerate's raft of companies and who reached a plea and cooperation agreement with the Lava Jato Brazilian investigators of Petrobras corruption, confirmed the payment of hundreds of millions of dollars to Argentine officials, but all changed when ex president Nestor Kirchner died in 2010.

“Everything was smooth and neat. But what changes the whole picture was the death of Nestor Kirchner. We kept to the terms of the agreement, until then it was all running smoothly”, Faria is seen stating in the Brazilian prosecution videos to which the Buenos Aires media had access.

“But with the death of Kirchner, everything changes in Argentina, and so does our understanding. We ceased paying to see what was going on, because under Kirchner he was the only boss”, said Faria.

However not long after a private lobbyist, Jorge Corcho Rodriguez contacted Faria with the purpose of “solving the problems”, and the contract “again started ticking smoothly”.

The Odebrecht official also revealed that the then president of the Argentine Construction Chamber, Carlos Wagner, was the interlocutor between the managing team of the Brazilian conglomerate involved in public works contracts and the Argentine officers from then president Cristina Fernandez administration who were demanding bribes.