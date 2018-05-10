Falklands delegation travels to Buenos Aires for fishery talks and data exchange

Next Monday, 14 May 2018 four representatives from the Falkland Islands Government’s Natural Resources Department will be part of a UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office lead delegation meeting with the Government of Argentina, in Buenos Aires, to begin two days of discussions on fish and squid stocks in the South Atlantic, and the possibility of resuming the exchange of scientific fisheries data for the benefit of the region.
This follows an outline agreement within the September 2016 Joint Communiqué between the UK and Argentina, which highlighted the need for improved cooperation and positive engagement on South Atlantic issues of mutual interest.
MLA Teslyn Barkman, portfolio lead for Natural Resources, including Fisheries, said: “We have one of the best managed fisheries in the world, which actively works to minimize the risk of over-fishing in our waters. The 2016 Joint Communiqué pledged to remove all obstacles limiting the economic growth of sustainable development of the Falkland Islands including fishing, and attending these discussions will give us the opportunity to move forward in our efforts to conserve our marine resources and the long-term sustainability of fish stocks we share.”
John Barton, Falklands- government Director of the Natural Resources Department will head the Islands delegation.
Please log in or register (it’s free!) to comment. Login with Facebook
Bit of a climb down from Argentina...Posted 4 hours ago 0
When ratifying UNCLOS, (the United Nations Convention Law of the Seas), on 1 December 1995, Argentina made declarations and statements when signing regarding not accepting the territorial waters around the Falklands, South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands. But what are the implications of this?
Falklands – Territorial Waters: https://www.academia.edu/10574593/Falklands_Islands_Territorial_Waters
Indeed that's unfortunate timing, I assume the meeting was planned before the latest crisis in Argentina.Posted 1 hour ago 0
Still, whatever part of the government is concerned with fisheries is hopefully not much involved in begging the IMF for money, and if they want to bury some bad news, now is the perfect time.
Brit Bob- I think general consensus all round is- lets see if we can back to the good common sense days before the K Dynasty when we agreed to differ on the politically insoluble - but got on practically with that which was of economic and fish stock conservation management benefit to both sides in the South West Atlantic.Posted 44 minutes ago 0