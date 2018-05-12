Falklands' Premier Oil figures commissioning three FPSOs in next seven years, reports GlobalData

South America, including the Falkland Islands, has the highest number of planned and announced floating production, storage, and offloading units (FPSOs) to be commissioned by 2025, according to a report by GlobalData. World wide 74 planned and announced FPSOs are set to become operational for the outlook period between 2018 and 2025.

Titled ‘Quarterly Global FPSO Industry Outlook – Brazil Leads FPSO Deployments in South America’, the report gives details about region-wise planned and announced FPSOs for the outlook period.

South America occupies the first position in terms of planned and announced FPSO additions by 2025 with 33, followed by Africa and Europe with 17 and seven, respectively.

Among countries, Brazil is set to have the highest planned and announced FPSOs with 27, and subsequent places in the list of countries are held by Angola, Nigeria and Australia with six, five and four units, respectively.

Among operators, Petrobras (23), Saipem (3), Statoil (3), Premier Oil (3) and Modec (3) are expected to have the highest FPSO additions by 2025.

Guyana and the Falkland Islands are set to have three FPSOs each

Of the 17 FPSO additions set to come online in Africa, Angola leads with six, followed by Nigeria with five.

Asia will witness the addition of five planned and announced FPSOs over the next four years, with India set to have two, while the remaining three will be in Malaysia, China, and Indonesia.

Among the European nations, the UK will have two announced and one planned FPSO additions by 2025, while Norway will pitch in with four planned and announced FPSOs.

Since the previous report was published in January this year, the FPSO segment has seen the postponement of the initial years of three FPSOs globally, while five were announced and one has been shelved.