Shanghai World Travel Fair on May 24/27: 750 exhibitors from 53 countries

SWTF, founded in 2004 is China’s leading travel trade show, and is co-organized by Shanghai Tourism Administration and Europe Asia Global Link Exhibitions

The Shanghai World Travel Fair 2018 (SWTF) 15th edition will be taking place next May 24th to 27th and promises to be overflowing with content given the significance of China for the world tourism industry. According to statistics reported by the China National Tourism Administration, the number of outbound trips reached 130 million in 2017, and an estimated US$ 115.29 billion was spent during 2017.

SWTF, founded in 2004, is the China’s leading travel trade show, and is co-organized by Shanghai Municipal Tourism Administration and Europe Asia Global Link Exhibitions – a joint-venture created by the Italian Exhibition Group (IEG) and VNU Exhibitions Asia – in cooperation with Shanghai International Convention & Exhibition Corp., Ltd. As a comprehensive platform for professionals, networking and consumer marketing, it is a unique opportunity to make contact with the Chinese tourism market’s top players, find new local partners and offer potential customers profitable new business opportunities.

The show, staged annually in Shanghai, puts together all China’s outbound tourism resources, including Destination Tourism Bureaus, Associations, Accommodation Facilities, Airlines, Overseas Travel Agencies, Tour Operators, Online Travel Agencies etc. More than 750 exhibitors from 53 countries and regions have already confirmed their participation, expecting to meet over 15,000 trade visitors and over 50,000 public visitors. Argentina, Bulgaria, Canada, Cuba, Czech Republic, Egypt, Finland, Iran, Japan, Malaysia, Mongolia, Norway, Mariana Islands, Peru, Russia, Sri Lanka, Tunisia and Peru, are just a few of the destinations that will be showcased at the show. The number of new and emerging destinations participating for the first time has increased by 30%.

Customized travel – the latest trend on the China outbound travel market – will be the focus of the B2B activities scheduled to take place during the show. Exhibitors will focus on showing visitors their tailor-made products in order to meet the increasing demand for customized and high-end/luxury travel experience on the China outbound travel market.

The show organizers have carefully to put together a well selected group of over 500 hosted buyers, most of whom focus on customized travel / FIT and high end / luxury trips of Chinese travelers.

The professional online matchmaking system was created to facilitate the scheduling of appointments and exchange of information between exhibitors and buyers.

A series of professional events will take place throughout the show in order to provide the latest market information and share know-how with the sector’s key players.