Uruguay ratifies Inter-American Convention against All Forms of Discrimination and Intolerance

12th Saturday, May 2018 - 06:35 UTC Full article

Uruguayan ambassador Hugo Cayrús and OAS Secretary General Luis Almagro (L/R)

Uruguay on Friday deposited at the headquarters of the Organization of American States (OAS) in Washington DC, the instrument of ratification of the Inter-American Convention against all Forms of Discrimination and Intolerance, becoming the first state to ratify it. Uruguay is also the only one that has ratified all the binding legal instruments of the inter-American system.

The Permanent Representative of Uruguay to the OAS, Hugo Cayrús, highlighted the resolve of his country in the defense and promotion of human rights. “This act reaffirms Uruguay's commitment against all forms of discrimination and intolerance, and to the principle of equality.”

For his part, the Secretary General of the OAS, Luis Almagro, congratulated “the government and the people of Uruguay for this new commitment to the Inter-American system for the protection and promotion of human rights.”

“We celebrate the deposit of Uruguay's instrument of ratification of the Convention, and we call on member states to join this initiative that promotes more rights for more people,” added Almagro.

The Inter-American Convention against all forms of intolerance and discrimination has been signed by the following ten States: Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Haiti, Panama, Peru and Uruguay. To be effective, it must be ratified by a second State, in addition to Uruguay.